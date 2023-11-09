Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees stock rise in trading

2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 128.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.85 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 128.3 and closed at 128.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 131.95 and a low of 128.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 4,223.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.69%
3 Months15.79%
6 Months135.54%
YTD129.1%
1 Year152.48%
