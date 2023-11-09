Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees stock rise in trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹128.3 and closed at ₹128.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹131.95 and a low of ₹128.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4,223.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹129.85, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.25% and the actual change in price is 1.6 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.69%
|3 Months
|15.79%
|6 Months
|135.54%
|YTD
|129.1%
|1 Year
|152.48%
The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹129.85, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% and the actual change in price is 1.6.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 144,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹128.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!