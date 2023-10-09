Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 130.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.6 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 132.95 and a close price of 131.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 133.85 and a low of 129.30. The market capitalization of the company is 4197.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85, while the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 160,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of 122.85 and a high of 127.85 on the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.6, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹130.4

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 125.6 with a percent change of -3.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.68% in value. Additionally, the net change is -4.8, indicating a decrease of 4.8 in the stock's price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹131.45

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of 130.4, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.8% and has lost 1.05 in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹131.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,829. The closing price for the stock was 131.45.

