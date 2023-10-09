Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Plummets

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹132.95 and a close price of ₹131.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.85 and a low of ₹129.30. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4197.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85, while the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 160,829 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹122.85 and a high of ₹127.85 on the current day.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹125.6 with a percent change of -3.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.68% in value. Additionally, the net change is -4.8, indicating a decrease of ₹4.8 in the stock's price.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of ₹130.4, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.8% and has lost ₹1.05 in value.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,829. The closing price for the stock was ₹131.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!