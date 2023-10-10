Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.75 %. The stock closed at 130.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.2 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at 123.4 and closed at 130.4 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 127.85 while the lowest was 122.85. The company's market capitalization is 3997.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 218,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹124.2, down -4.75% from yesterday's ₹130.4

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 124.2, which represents a 4.75% decrease from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -6.2.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹130.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 218,104 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 130.4.

