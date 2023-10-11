Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Upward Trading Trend

2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 127.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.2 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading day with an open price of 124.75 and a close price of 124.2. The stock had a high point of 128.7 and a low point of 123.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4,118.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85, while the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,225 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.2, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹127.95

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 130.2. There has been a percent change of 1.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.25 in value.

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹127.95, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹124.2

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 3.02% to reach 127.95. This represents a net change of 3.75.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a BSE volume of 59,225 shares, with a closing price of 124.2.

