Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees gains in trading

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹132.85 and closed at ₹130.65. The stock had a high of ₹133.25 and a low of ₹129.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,231.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,004 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is currently trading at ₹131.35. It has experienced a small increase of 0.34% or 0.45 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.15%
|3 Months
|13.04%
|6 Months
|127.26%
|YTD
|130.86%
|1 Year
|164.71%
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹130.1, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,004. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.65.
