Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 130.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.35 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 132.85 and closed at 130.65. The stock had a high of 133.25 and a low of 129.65. The market capitalization of the company is 4,231.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,004 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹131.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹130.9

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is currently trading at 131.35. It has experienced a small increase of 0.34% or 0.45 points.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.15%
3 Months13.04%
6 Months127.26%
YTD130.86%
1 Year164.71%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹130.65

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 130.1, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹130.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,004. The closing price for the stock was 130.65.

