Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 126.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.85 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 128.45 and a close price of 126.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 128.45 and a low of 125.45. The market capitalization of the company is 4066.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40731 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹128.85, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹126.35

As of the current data, Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is priced at 128.85. It has experienced a 1.98% increase, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.35, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹126.5

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at 126.35 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹126.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 40,731. The closing price for the shares was 126.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.