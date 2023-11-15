Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees gains in trading today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹132 and a close price of ₹130.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹132.85 and a low of ₹129.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹4301.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85, while the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹132.25, which represents a 1.03% increase from the previous day. The net change is 1.35.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 132,807. The closing price for the stock was ₹130.9.
