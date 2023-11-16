Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹132.5 and a close price of ₹132.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹137.9 and a low of ₹132.5 for the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,464.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,785 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.58%
|3 Months
|15.21%
|6 Months
|149.36%
|YTD
|141.89%
|1 Year
|164.0%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock experienced a percent change of 2.37, with a net change of 3.25. The stock is currently priced at ₹140.5.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 122,785. The closing price for the shares was ₹132.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!