Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.5 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 132.5 and a close price of 132.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 137.9 and a low of 132.5 for the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4,464.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 122,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months15.21%
6 Months149.36%
YTD141.89%
1 Year164.0%
16 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.5, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹137.25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock experienced a percent change of 2.37, with a net change of 3.25. The stock is currently priced at 140.5.

16 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹132.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 122,785. The closing price for the shares was 132.25.

