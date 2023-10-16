Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 138, up 3.1% from yesterday's 133.85

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹125.05 and a close price of ₹126.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹135.05 and a low of ₹125.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,308.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 360,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.