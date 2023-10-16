Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 138, up 3.1% from yesterday's 133.85

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹125.05 and a close price of ₹126.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹135.05 and a low of ₹125.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,308.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 360,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has seen a 4.15% increase in price, with a net change of 5.55. The current price of the stock is ₹139.4.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.7. There has been a 5.12% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 6.85.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹142.2, with a percent change of 6.24 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased by 6.24% and the price has increased by 8.35 points.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹149, representing a 11.32% increase. The net change is 15.15, indicating a significant rise in the stock price.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 360,907 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹126.35.
