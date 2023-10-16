Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 138, up 3.1% from yesterday's 133.85

12 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 133.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 125.05 and a close price of 126.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 135.05 and a low of 125.05. The market capitalization of the company is 4,308.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 360,907 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹138, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹133.85

16 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was 136.5, while the high price was 150.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock is 40.60 and the 52 week high price is 163.80.

16 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹139.4, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹133.85

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has seen a 4.15% increase in price, with a net change of 5.55. The current price of the stock is 139.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.85, up 5.98% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 141.85. There has been a 5.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 140.35 and the high price is 150.

16 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.8, up 5.94% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 5.94% to reach 141.8. This represents a net change of 7.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was 140.35, while the high price was 150.

16 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.7, up 5.12% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 140.7. There has been a 5.12% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 6.85.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.85, up 5.23% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows the following information: - The stock price is 140.85.- There has been a 5.23% percent change in the stock price.- The net change in the stock price is 7. Based on this data, it can be concluded that Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has experienced a positive price movement, with a 5.23% increase in the stock price. The net change of 7 indicates that the stock price has increased by 7 units.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 140.35 and the high price is 150.

16 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.75, up 5.9% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 5.9%, resulting in a net change of 7.9. The current stock price stands at 141.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 140.35 and a high of 150 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹142.2, up 6.24% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 142.2, with a percent change of 6.24 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased by 6.24% and the price has increased by 8.35 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.5, up 5.72% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 5.72% to reach 141.5. This represents a net change of 7.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares soar over 11.5% on healthy Q2FY24 earnings

16 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low price of 140.35 and a high price of 150 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹143.4, up 7.13% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 7.13% or 9.55. The current price of the stock is 143.4.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹149, up 11.32% from yesterday's ₹133.85

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 149, representing a 11.32% increase. The net change is 15.15, indicating a significant rise in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹126.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 360,907 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 126.35.

