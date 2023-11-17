Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees positive trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹137.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹140.5 and a low of ₹136.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4449.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 192965 shares.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹139.4, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price today is ₹136.15 and the high price is ₹140.70.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at ₹140.5, with a percent change of 2.7 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.41%
|3 Months
|14.3%
|6 Months
|152.77%
|YTD
|141.62%
|1 Year
|147.96%
The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹136.25 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 192965 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹137.25.
