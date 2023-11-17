Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees positive trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹137.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹140.5 and a low of ₹136.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4449.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 192965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.