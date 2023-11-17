Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 136.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.4 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at 140 and closed at 137.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 140.5 and a low of 136.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at 4449.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 192965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹139.4, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹136.8

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 139.4, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price today is 136.15 and the high price is 140.70.

17 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.5, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹136.8

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at 140.5, with a percent change of 2.7 and a net change of 3.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.41%
3 Months14.3%
6 Months152.77%
YTD141.62%
1 Year147.96%
17 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹136.25, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹136.8

The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 136.25 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹137.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 192965 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 137.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.