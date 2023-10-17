comScore
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹137, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 138 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & EngineeringPremium
Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 149 and closed at 133.85. The stock reached a high of 150 and a low of 136.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4,441.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 857,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:32:29 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹137, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at 137 today, down 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of 138. The net change in the stock price was -1. Overall, the stock had a slight decline in value today.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17:46 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment705.752.60.37821.95264.08404.3
Esab India5194.95-13.75-0.265853.353221.357996.6
Texmaco Rail & Engineering137.0-1.0-0.72163.8540.494409.62
VST Tillers Tractors3740.011.00.293999.952097.153231.18
Disa India13874.0116.350.8515450.07511.02017.57
17 Oct 2023, 05:32:49 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was 136.5 and the high price was 143.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:25:23 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock is 40.60, while the 52 week high price is 163.80.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:30 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138

The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 137. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the value has decreased by 1. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:51 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment704.551.40.2821.95264.08390.01
Esab India5174.65-34.05-0.655853.353221.357965.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering137.0-1.0-0.72163.8540.494409.62
VST Tillers Tractors3683.95-45.05-1.213999.952097.153182.76
Disa India13860.0102.350.7415450.07511.02015.54
17 Oct 2023, 02:34:58 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹138

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 137.25 with a percentage change of -0.54 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 0.75 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:22:22 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was 137, while the high price reached 143.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:49:03 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.75, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹138

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that its price is 137.75. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.18% and the decrease in price is 0.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:36:22 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days127.77
10 Days128.27
20 Days131.18
50 Days130.21
100 Days102.69
300 Days76.49
17 Oct 2023, 01:16:48 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was 137 and the high price was 143.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:11 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹138

The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 138.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or 0.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55:23 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:41:20 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment703.550.40.06821.95264.08378.1
Esab India5170.85-37.85-0.735853.353221.357959.5
Texmaco Rail & Engineering138.750.750.54163.8540.494465.94
VST Tillers Tractors3733.054.050.113999.952097.153225.18
Disa India13690.0-67.65-0.4915450.07511.01990.81
17 Oct 2023, 12:36:51 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138.95, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹138

The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 138.95, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:00 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 137 and a high of 143.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:48 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 137 and a high of 143.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13:35 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹138

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 141.5 with a percent change of 2.54. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.54% from its previous value. The net change is 3.5, which means that the stock has increased by 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28:19 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹138

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.54%, resulting in a net change of 3.5. The current stock price is 141.5.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23:57 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 137 and a high of 143.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:46 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:15:43 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.15, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹138

The Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 140.15, which represents a 1.56% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 2.15 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08:19 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹133.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering traded a total of 857,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 133.85.

