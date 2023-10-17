Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 137, down -0.72% from yesterday's 138

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹149 and closed at ₹133.85. The stock reached a high of ₹150 and a low of ₹136.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,441.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 857,750 shares.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at ₹137 today, down 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹138. The net change in the stock price was -1. Overall, the stock had a slight decline in value today.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|705.75
|2.6
|0.37
|821.95
|264.0
|8404.3
|Esab India
|5194.95
|-13.75
|-0.26
|5853.35
|3221.35
|7996.6
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|137.0
|-1.0
|-0.72
|163.85
|40.49
|4409.62
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3740.0
|11.0
|0.29
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3231.18
|Disa India
|13874.0
|116.35
|0.85
|15450.0
|7511.0
|2017.57
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was ₹136.5 and the high price was ₹143.25.
The 52 week low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock is 40.60, while the 52 week high price is 163.80.
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹137. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the value has decreased by ₹1. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering.
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹137.25 with a percentage change of -0.54 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 0.75 points.
The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was ₹137, while the high price reached ₹143.25.
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that its price is ₹137.75. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.18% and the decrease in price is ₹0.25.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|127.77
|10 Days
|128.27
|20 Days
|131.18
|50 Days
|130.21
|100 Days
|102.69
|300 Days
|76.49
The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was ₹137 and the high price was ₹143.25.
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹138.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or ₹0.25.
The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹138.95, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹137 and a high of ₹143.25 on the current day.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹141.5 with a percent change of 2.54. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.54% from its previous value. The net change is 3.5, which means that the stock has increased by 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.54%, resulting in a net change of ₹3.5. The current stock price is ₹141.5.
The Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹140.15, which represents a 1.56% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 2.15 points.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering traded a total of 857,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹133.85.
