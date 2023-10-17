Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 137, down -0.72% from yesterday's 138

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹137, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at ₹137 today, down 0.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹138. The net change in the stock price was -1. Overall, the stock had a slight decline in value today.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 705.75 2.6 0.37 821.95 264.0 8404.3 Esab India 5194.95 -13.75 -0.26 5853.35 3221.35 7996.6 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 137.0 -1.0 -0.72 163.85 40.49 4409.62 VST Tillers Tractors 3740.0 11.0 0.29 3999.95 2097.15 3231.18 Disa India 13874.0 116.35 0.85 15450.0 7511.0 2017.57 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was ₹136.5 and the high price was ₹143.25.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock is 40.60, while the 52 week high price is 163.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹138 The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹137. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the value has decreased by ₹1. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering. Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering AGM

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 704.55 1.4 0.2 821.95 264.0 8390.01 Esab India 5174.65 -34.05 -0.65 5853.35 3221.35 7965.35 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 137.0 -1.0 -0.72 163.85 40.49 4409.62 VST Tillers Tractors 3683.95 -45.05 -1.21 3999.95 2097.15 3182.76 Disa India 13860.0 102.35 0.74 15450.0 7511.0 2015.54 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹138 The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹137.25 with a percentage change of -0.54 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 0.75 points.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was ₹137, while the high price reached ₹143.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.75, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹138 The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that its price is ₹137.75. There has been a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.18% and the decrease in price is ₹0.25. Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering News

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 127.77 10 Days 128.27 20 Days 131.18 50 Days 130.21 100 Days 102.69 300 Days 76.49 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was ₹137 and the high price was ₹143.25.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹138 The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹138.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or ₹0.25.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 703.55 0.4 0.06 821.95 264.0 8378.1 Esab India 5170.85 -37.85 -0.73 5853.35 3221.35 7959.5 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 138.75 0.75 0.54 163.85 40.49 4465.94 VST Tillers Tractors 3733.05 4.05 0.11 3999.95 2097.15 3225.18 Disa India 13690.0 -67.65 -0.49 15450.0 7511.0 1990.81

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138.95, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹138 The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹138.95, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹137 and a high of ₹143.25 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹137 and a high of ₹143.25 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹138 The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹141.5 with a percent change of 2.54. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.54% from its previous value. The net change is 3.5, which means that the stock has increased by 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Profit Loss

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹141.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹138 The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.54%, resulting in a net change of ₹3.5. The current stock price is ₹141.5.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹137 and a high of ₹143.25 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹140.15, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹138 The Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹140.15, which represents a 1.56% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 2.15 points.