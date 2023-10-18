Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹134.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹137

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at a price of ₹139.15 and closed at ₹138. The stock reached a high of ₹143.25 and a low of ₹136.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,409.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 170,438 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹134.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹137 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at ₹134.65 today, with a decrease of 1.72% or ₹2.35 from yesterday's closing price of ₹137. The stock experienced a slight decline in value.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 699.75 -5.05 -0.72 821.95 264.0 8332.85 Esab India 5393.0 221.05 4.27 5853.35 3221.35 8301.46 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 134.65 -2.35 -1.72 163.85 40.49 4333.98 VST Tillers Tractors 3681.55 8.2 0.22 3999.95 2097.15 3180.69 Disa India 13655.0 -218.3 -1.57 15450.0 7511.0 1985.72

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock had a low price of ₹133.65 and a high price of ₹139.70 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 40.60000 and a 52 week high price of 163.80000.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 130.53 10 Days 129.20 20 Days 130.93 50 Days 130.92 100 Days 103.52 300 Days 76.88

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.95% 3 Months 71.6% 6 Months 195.15% YTD 141.53% 1 Year 182.37%

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹138 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 170,438 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹138.