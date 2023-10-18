Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 134.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's 137

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at a price of ₹139.15 and closed at ₹138. The stock reached a high of ₹143.25 and a low of ₹136.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,409.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 170,438 shares on the BSE.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock closed at ₹134.65 today, with a decrease of 1.72% or ₹2.35 from yesterday's closing price of ₹137. The stock experienced a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|699.75
|-5.05
|-0.72
|821.95
|264.0
|8332.85
|Esab India
|5393.0
|221.05
|4.27
|5853.35
|3221.35
|8301.46
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|134.65
|-2.35
|-1.72
|163.85
|40.49
|4333.98
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3681.55
|8.2
|0.22
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3180.69
|Disa India
|13655.0
|-218.3
|-1.57
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1985.72
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock had a low price of ₹133.65 and a high price of ₹139.70 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 40.60000 and a 52 week high price of 163.80000.
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹134.1, with a percent change of -2.12 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that its price is ₹137, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% and has experienced a decrease of 1 point.
The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low price of ₹136.5 and a high price of ₹143.25 on the current day.
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹137. There has been a decrease of 0.72% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. However, no additional information is provided to further analyze the performance or trends of the stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|130.53
|10 Days
|129.20
|20 Days
|130.93
|50 Days
|130.92
|100 Days
|103.52
|300 Days
|76.88
The low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock today was ₹136.5, while the high price was ₹143.25.
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹137. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹1. Overall, the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has slightly decreased.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at ₹137 with a net change of -1, which represents a decrease of 0.72%. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹136.5 and a high of ₹143.25 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹137, with a net change of -1 and a percent change of -0.72. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock had a low price of ₹136.5 and a high price of ₹143.25 for the current day.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹137, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% or ₹1. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the reason behind this change or predict future trends for the stock.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹137 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% or ₹1. The overall direction of the stock is negative, indicating a decrease in value.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was ₹136.5, while the high price was ₹143.25.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹137, with a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.95%
|3 Months
|71.6%
|6 Months
|195.15%
|YTD
|141.53%
|1 Year
|182.37%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a 0.72% drop resulting in a net change of -1. The stock is currently priced at ₹137.
On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 170,438 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹138.
