Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Surges in Trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹137.95 and a close price of ₹137 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹139.7 and a low of ₹133.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4333.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 249,864.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.19%, resulting in a net change of ₹2.95. The current stock price stands at ₹137.6.
The current day's low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹134.4, while the high price is ₹137.8.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has seen a price increase of 1.82%, resulting in a net change of 2.45. The current price of the stock is ₹137.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.48%
|3 Months
|65.76%
|6 Months
|187.01%
|YTD
|137.65%
|1 Year
|174.16%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at a price of ₹134.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -2.35, further confirming the downward movement.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 249,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹137.
