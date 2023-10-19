Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 134.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.6 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 137.95 and a close price of 137 on the last day. The stock had a high of 139.7 and a low of 133.65. The market capitalization of the company is 4333.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 249,864.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.6, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹134.65

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.19%, resulting in a net change of 2.95. The current stock price stands at 137.6.

19 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 134.4, while the high price is 137.8.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹137.1, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹134.65

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has seen a price increase of 1.82%, resulting in a net change of 2.45. The current price of the stock is 137.1.

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.48%
3 Months65.76%
6 Months187.01%
YTD137.65%
1 Year174.16%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹134.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹137

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at a price of 134.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -2.35, further confirming the downward movement.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹137 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 249,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.

