Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 5.23 %. The stock closed at 136.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.95 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 136.85 and closed at 136.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 146.5 and a low of 136.15. The market capitalization of the company is 4,681.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 245,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹136.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 245,185 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 136.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.