Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Soars in Trading Today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹134.85 and closed at ₹134.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹138.8, while the lowest price was ₹134.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,382.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹163.85, and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 138,039 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹138. There has been a 1.51 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.05.
The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹136.75, while the high price is ₹139.
The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹138.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points since the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.72%
|3 Months
|66.82%
|6 Months
|183.84%
|YTD
|140.04%
|1 Year
|182.66%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of ₹136.15, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 1.5.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 138,039. The closing price for the stock was ₹134.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!