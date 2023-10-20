Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 135.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at 134.85 and closed at 134.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 138.8, while the lowest price was 134.4. The market capitalization of the company is 4,382.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 163.85, and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 138,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹135.95

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 138. There has been a 1.51 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 136.75, while the high price is 139.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹138.25, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹135.95

The current price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 138.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points since the previous trading session.

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.72%
3 Months66.82%
6 Months183.84%
YTD140.04%
1 Year182.66%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹136.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹134.65

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of 136.15, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 1.5.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹134.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 138,039. The closing price for the stock was 134.65.

