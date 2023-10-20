Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Soars in Trading Today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹134.85 and closed at ₹134.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹138.8, while the lowest price was ₹134.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,382.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹163.85, and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 138,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.