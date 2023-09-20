Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.95 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at 145.65 and closed at 140.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 146.4 and a low of 136. The market capitalization is 4408.01 crore. The 52-week high and low are 163.85 and 40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹140.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 116,088 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 140.95.

