Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.45 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 144 and closed at 143.95. The stock reached a high of 148.7 and a low of 141.35. The market capitalization of the company is 4755.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for Texmaco Rail & Engineering was 570,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹152.45, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹146.2

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of 152.45, which represents a 4.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was 145.6, while the high price reached 155.95.

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹153.1, up 4.72% from yesterday's ₹146.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 153.1, with a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 6.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement of 4.72%, resulting in a net increase of 6.9.

21 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.83%
3 Months23.14%
6 Months169.81%
YTD157.67%
1 Year172.32%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹146.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹146.2

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 146.15. There has been a slight decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.03. This translates to a net change of -0.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹143.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 570,176 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 143.95.

