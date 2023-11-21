Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹144 and closed at ₹143.95. The stock reached a high of ₹148.7 and a low of ₹141.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4755.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for Texmaco Rail & Engineering was 570,176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a current price of ₹152.45, which represents a 4.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price for the day was ₹145.6, while the high price reached ₹155.95.
The current data shows that the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹153.1, with a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 6.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement of 4.72%, resulting in a net increase of ₹6.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.83%
|3 Months
|23.14%
|6 Months
|169.81%
|YTD
|157.67%
|1 Year
|172.32%
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹146.15. There has been a slight decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.03. This translates to a net change of -0.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 570,176 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹143.95.
