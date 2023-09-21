Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plunge

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a steady trading day, with the open, close, and high prices all at ₹136.95. The stock did dip to a low of ₹131.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹4267.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 345,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|3 Months
|73.75%
|6 Months
|191.86%
|YTD
|133.95%
|1 Year
|174.35%
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has decreased by 3.18%, resulting in a net change of -4.35 rupees. The current stock price is 132.6 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 345,205. The closing price for the stock was ₹136.95.
