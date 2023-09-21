Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plunge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -3.18 %. The stock closed at 136.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.6 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a steady trading day, with the open, close, and high prices all at 136.95. The stock did dip to a low of 131.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 4267.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 345,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.78%
3 Months73.75%
6 Months191.86%
YTD133.95%
1 Year174.35%
21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹132.6, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹136.95

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has decreased by 3.18%, resulting in a net change of -4.35 rupees. The current stock price is 132.6 rupees.

21 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹136.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 345,205. The closing price for the stock was 136.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.