Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.4 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 146.15 and closed at 146.2. The stock had a high of 155.95 and a low of 145.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4859.21 crore. The 52-week high for Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 163.85, while the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,099,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 1,099,326 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 146.2.

