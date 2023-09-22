Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Drops on Bearish Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 130.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.5 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, on its last trading day, opened at 132.65 and closed at 132.6. The high for the day was 135.65, while the low was 129.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 4,192.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85, and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 119,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹127.5, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹130.25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 127.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decline, and a net change of -2.75. This suggests a negative movement in the stock's price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months60.68%
6 Months189.77%
YTD129.72%
1 Year172.49%
22 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹130.25

The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 130.65, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹132.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 119,000 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 132.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.