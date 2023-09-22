Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Drops on Bearish Market Sentiment

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, on its last trading day, opened at ₹132.65 and closed at ₹132.6. The high for the day was ₹135.65, while the low was ₹129.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4,192.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85, and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 119,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹127.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decline, and a net change of -2.75. This suggests a negative movement in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|3 Months
|60.68%
|6 Months
|189.77%
|YTD
|129.72%
|1 Year
|172.49%
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹130.65, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 119,000 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹132.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!