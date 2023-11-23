Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 148.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.25 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 150.45 and a close price of 148.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 155.4 and a low of 146.95. The market capitalization of the company is 5016.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 334,820 shares.

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 334,820. The closing price for the stock was 148.85.

