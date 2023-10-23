comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading

10 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.11 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.2 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & EngineeringPremium
Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 137.15 and closed at 135.95. The stock had a high of 139 and a low of 132.6. The market capitalization of the company is 4319.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 67,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:58:33 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.2, down -6.11% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 125.2, with a percent change of -6.11 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34:03 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days135.79
10 Days131.78
20 Days130.94
50 Days133.19
100 Days106.71
300 Days78.38
23 Oct 2023, 01:10:46 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of 122.85 and a high of 133.70 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:48 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹124.25, down -6.82% from yesterday's ₹133.35

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 124.25 with a percent change of -6.82 and a net change of -9.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting that the stock has performed poorly in the given time period.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54:20 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43:04 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment742.73.20.43821.95264.08844.31
Esab India5597.013.750.255853.353221.358615.47
Texmaco Rail & Engineering125.7-7.65-5.74163.8540.494045.9
VST Tillers Tractors3570.95-77.35-2.123999.952097.153085.13
Disa India13100.0-226.4-1.715450.07511.01905.02
23 Oct 2023, 12:40:25 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.6, down -5.81% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 125.6, with a percent change of -5.81 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.81% and the value has decreased by 7.75.

Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering News

23 Oct 2023, 12:12:46 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 125 and a high of 133.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:57:20 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹127, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 127, experiencing a percent change of -4.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, which further confirms the decline in stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:34 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment742.352.850.39821.95264.08840.14
Esab India5622.1538.90.75853.353221.358654.19
Texmaco Rail & Engineering127.2-6.15-4.61163.8540.494094.19
VST Tillers Tractors3562.85-85.45-2.343999.952097.153078.13
Disa India13151.55-174.85-1.3115450.07511.01912.51
23 Oct 2023, 11:25:03 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.95, down -4.8% from yesterday's ₹133.35

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 126.95. The stock has experienced a -4.8% percent change, resulting in a net change of -6.4.

Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:15:24 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 125 and a high of 133.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:50 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment747.558.051.09821.95264.08902.06
Esab India5624.040.750.735853.353221.358657.03
Texmaco Rail & Engineering126.25-7.1-5.32163.8540.494063.61
VST Tillers Tractors3565.1-83.2-2.283999.952097.153080.08
Disa India13201.0-125.4-0.9415450.07511.01919.7
23 Oct 2023, 10:36:05 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.5, down -5.89% from yesterday's ₹133.35

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has experienced a 5.89% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -7.85. The current price of the stock is 125.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:47 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of 125.3 and a high of 133.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:29 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:43 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹129.4, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹133.35

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 129.4, with a percent change of -2.96 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:29 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months59.74%
6 Months171.72%
YTD135.54%
1 Year186.59%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01:08 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹134.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹135.95

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 134.2. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.75.

23 Oct 2023, 08:02:25 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹135.95 on last trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 67,248 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 135.95.

