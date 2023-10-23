Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹137.15 and closed at ₹135.95. The stock had a high of ₹139 and a low of ₹132.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4319.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 67,248 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.2, down -6.11% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹125.2, with a percent change of -6.11 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|135.79
|10 Days
|131.78
|20 Days
|130.94
|50 Days
|133.19
|100 Days
|106.71
|300 Days
|78.38
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹122.85 and a high of ₹133.70 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹124.25, down -6.82% from yesterday's ₹133.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹124.25 with a percent change of -6.82 and a net change of -9.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting that the stock has performed poorly in the given time period.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|742.7
|3.2
|0.43
|821.95
|264.0
|8844.31
|Esab India
|5597.0
|13.75
|0.25
|5853.35
|3221.35
|8615.47
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|125.7
|-7.65
|-5.74
|163.85
|40.49
|4045.9
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3570.95
|-77.35
|-2.12
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3085.13
|Disa India
|13100.0
|-226.4
|-1.7
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1905.02
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.6, down -5.81% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹125.6, with a percent change of -5.81 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.81% and the value has decreased by ₹7.75.
Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering News
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹125 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹127, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹127, experiencing a percent change of -4.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, which further confirms the decline in stock price.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|742.35
|2.85
|0.39
|821.95
|264.0
|8840.14
|Esab India
|5622.15
|38.9
|0.7
|5853.35
|3221.35
|8654.19
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|127.2
|-6.15
|-4.61
|163.85
|40.49
|4094.19
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3562.85
|-85.45
|-2.34
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3078.13
|Disa India
|13151.55
|-174.85
|-1.31
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1912.51
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.95, down -4.8% from yesterday's ₹133.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹126.95. The stock has experienced a -4.8% percent change, resulting in a net change of -6.4.
Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Dividend
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹125 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|747.55
|8.05
|1.09
|821.95
|264.0
|8902.06
|Esab India
|5624.0
|40.75
|0.73
|5853.35
|3221.35
|8657.03
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|126.25
|-7.1
|-5.32
|163.85
|40.49
|4063.61
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3565.1
|-83.2
|-2.28
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3080.08
|Disa India
|13201.0
|-125.4
|-0.94
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1919.7
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.5, down -5.89% from yesterday's ₹133.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has experienced a 5.89% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -7.85. The current price of the stock is ₹125.5.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹125.3 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹129.4, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹133.35
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹129.4, with a percent change of -2.96 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|59.74%
|6 Months
|171.72%
|YTD
|135.54%
|1 Year
|186.59%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹134.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹135.95
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹134.2. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.75.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹135.95 on last trading day
Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 67,248 shares on the last day, with a closing price of ₹135.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!