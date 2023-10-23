Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.2, down -6.11% from yesterday's ₹133.35 The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹125.2, with a percent change of -6.11 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider the reasons behind this decline before making any investment decisions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 135.79 10 Days 131.78 20 Days 130.94 50 Days 133.19 100 Days 106.71 300 Days 78.38 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹122.85 and a high of ₹133.70 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹124.25, down -6.82% from yesterday's ₹133.35 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹124.25 with a percent change of -6.82 and a net change of -9.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting that the stock has performed poorly in the given time period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 742.7 3.2 0.43 821.95 264.0 8844.31 Esab India 5597.0 13.75 0.25 5853.35 3221.35 8615.47 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 125.7 -7.65 -5.74 163.85 40.49 4045.9 VST Tillers Tractors 3570.95 -77.35 -2.12 3999.95 2097.15 3085.13 Disa India 13100.0 -226.4 -1.7 15450.0 7511.0 1905.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.6, down -5.81% from yesterday's ₹133.35 The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹125.6, with a percent change of -5.81 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.81% and the value has decreased by ₹7.75. Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering News

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹125 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price NSE Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹127, down -4.76% from yesterday's ₹133.35 The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹127, experiencing a percent change of -4.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, which further confirms the decline in stock price.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 742.35 2.85 0.39 821.95 264.0 8840.14 Esab India 5622.15 38.9 0.7 5853.35 3221.35 8654.19 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 127.2 -6.15 -4.61 163.85 40.49 4094.19 VST Tillers Tractors 3562.85 -85.45 -2.34 3999.95 2097.15 3078.13 Disa India 13151.55 -174.85 -1.31 15450.0 7511.0 1912.51 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.95, down -4.8% from yesterday's ₹133.35 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹126.95. The stock has experienced a -4.8% percent change, resulting in a net change of -6.4. Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Dividend

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹125 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 747.55 8.05 1.09 821.95 264.0 8902.06 Esab India 5624.0 40.75 0.73 5853.35 3221.35 8657.03 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 126.25 -7.1 -5.32 163.85 40.49 4063.61 VST Tillers Tractors 3565.1 -83.2 -2.28 3999.95 2097.15 3080.08 Disa India 13201.0 -125.4 -0.94 15450.0 7511.0 1919.7

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹125.5, down -5.89% from yesterday's ₹133.35 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has experienced a 5.89% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -7.85. The current price of the stock is ₹125.5.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹125.3 and a high of ₹133.7 on the current day.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹129.4, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹133.35 The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹129.4, with a percent change of -2.96 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.15% 3 Months 59.74% 6 Months 171.72% YTD 135.54% 1 Year 186.59%

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹134.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹135.95 The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹134.2. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.75.