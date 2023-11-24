Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 155.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.65 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 155.75 and closed at 154.25. The stock reached a high of 158.45 and a low of 153.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 5054.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 163.85 and 40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 405,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹152.65, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹155.4

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has decreased by 1.77% or 2.75. The current stock price is 152.65.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.54%
3 Months23.99%
6 Months182.05%
YTD174.34%
1 Year177.52%
24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹156.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹155.4

The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 156.75. It has experienced a 0.87% increase, with a net change of 1.35.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹154.25 on last trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 405,337 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 154.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.