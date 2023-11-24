Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares plummet on the stock market

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹155.75 and closed at ₹154.25. The stock reached a high of ₹158.45 and a low of ₹153.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5054.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹163.85 and ₹40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 405,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has decreased by 1.77% or ₹2.75. The current stock price is ₹152.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.54%
|3 Months
|23.99%
|6 Months
|182.05%
|YTD
|174.34%
|1 Year
|177.52%
The current stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering is ₹156.75. It has experienced a 0.87% increase, with a net change of ₹1.35.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 405,337 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was ₹154.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!