Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 130.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.8 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volatile day of trading, with an open price of 130.65 and a close price of 130.25. The stock reached a high of 135.45 and a low of 123.85. The company has a market capitalization of 4,338.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85, while the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 442,021 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹134.8, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹130.25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at 134.8, showing a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 4.55.

25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹130.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 442,021. The closing price for the stock was 130.25.

