Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rise on positive trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volatile day of trading, with an open price of ₹130.65 and a close price of ₹130.25. The stock reached a high of ₹135.45 and a low of ₹123.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,338.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85, while the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 442,021 shares on the BSE.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at ₹134.8, showing a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 4.55.
