Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 131.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.7 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 135.2 and closed at 134.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 135.2 and a low of 131.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 4245.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 163.85 and 40.49 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 193,365 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.7, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 130.7 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% or 1.2.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.42%
3 Months61.86%
6 Months207.58%
YTD132.72%
1 Year172.91%
26 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.6, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at 130.6, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹134.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a total volume of 193,365 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 134.8.

