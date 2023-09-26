Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stocks Plummet

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹135.2 and closed at ₹134.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹135.2 and a low of ₹131.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹4245.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹163.85 and ₹40.49 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 193,365 shares on the BSE.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹130.7 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% or ₹1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.42%
|3 Months
|61.86%
|6 Months
|207.58%
|YTD
|132.72%
|1 Year
|172.91%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at ₹130.6, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a total volume of 193,365 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹134.8.
