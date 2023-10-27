Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9

On the last trading day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹115 and closed at ₹117.5. The stock reached a high of ₹123.3 and a low of ₹110.45 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹3,891.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,445 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9 Today, the closing price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock was ₹123.45, which represents a 2.11% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹120.9. The net change in the stock price was 2.55.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Action Construction Equipment 749.8 35.6 4.98 821.95 264.0 8928.86 B E M L 2007.0 37.2 1.89 2715.65 1129.1 8358.05 Texmaco Rail & Engineering 123.45 2.55 2.11 163.85 40.49 3973.48 VST Tillers Tractors 3567.0 48.9 1.39 3999.95 2097.15 3081.72 Disa India 12995.05 -134.95 -1.03 15450.0 7511.0 1889.75

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹121.35, while the high price is ₹125.65.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 128.94 10 Days 130.64 20 Days 129.64 50 Days 133.44 100 Days 108.01 300 Days 79.26

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹120.9, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹117.5 Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹120.9, with a percent change of 2.89 and a net change of 3.4.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -10.24% 3 Months 23.23% 6 Months 125.65% YTD 113.32% 1 Year 154.9%

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹117.5 on last trading day Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a BSE volume of 187,445 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.5.