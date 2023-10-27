Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9

On the last trading day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹115 and closed at ₹117.5. The stock reached a high of ₹123.3 and a low of ₹110.45 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹3,891.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,445 shares on the BSE.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9
Today, the closing price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock was ₹123.45, which represents a 2.11% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹120.9. The net change in the stock price was 2.55.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|749.8
|35.6
|4.98
|821.95
|264.0
|8928.86
|B E M L
|2007.0
|37.2
|1.89
|2715.65
|1129.1
|8358.05
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|123.45
|2.55
|2.11
|163.85
|40.49
|3973.48
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3567.0
|48.9
|1.39
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3081.72
|Disa India
|12995.05
|-134.95
|-1.03
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1889.75
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is ₹121.35, while the high price is ₹125.65.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|128.94
|10 Days
|130.64
|20 Days
|129.64
|50 Days
|133.44
|100 Days
|108.01
|300 Days
|79.26
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.24%
|3 Months
|23.23%
|6 Months
|125.65%
|YTD
|113.32%
|1 Year
|154.9%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹117.5 on last trading day
Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a BSE volume of 187,445 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.5.
