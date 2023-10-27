Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at 123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's 120.9

11 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 120.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.45 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last trading day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 115 and closed at 117.5. The stock reached a high of 123.3 and a low of 110.45 during the day. The market cap of the company is 3,891.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,445 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed today at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9

Today, the closing price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock was 123.45, which represents a 2.11% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 120.9. The net change in the stock price was 2.55.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment749.835.64.98821.95264.08928.86
B E M L2007.037.21.892715.651129.18358.05
Texmaco Rail & Engineering123.452.552.11163.8540.493973.48
VST Tillers Tractors3567.048.91.393999.952097.153081.72
Disa India12995.05-134.95-1.0315450.07511.01889.75
27 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 121.35, while the high price is 125.65.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 121.35 and the high price is 125.65.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days128.94
10 Days130.64
20 Days129.64
50 Days133.44
100 Days108.01
300 Days79.26
27 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low price of 121.35 and a high price of 125.65 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is 121.35, while the high price is 125.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock had a low price of 121.35 and a high price of 125.65 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock's low price today was 121.35, while the high price was 125.65.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.24%
3 Months23.23%
6 Months125.65%
YTD113.32%
1 Year154.9%
27 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹117.5 on last trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a BSE volume of 187,445 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 117.5.

