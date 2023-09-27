Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering stocks surge in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 129.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.85 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 130.6 and closed at 131.9. The stock reached a high of 132.05 and a low of 128.1. The market capitalization of the company is 4153.73 cr. The 52-week high is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 72,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.85, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 130.85, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.39% or 1.8.

27 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹131.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares traded on the BSE was 72,255 shares. The closing price of the shares was 131.9.

