Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering stocks surge in positive trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹130.6 and closed at ₹131.9. The stock reached a high of ₹132.05 and a low of ₹128.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4153.73 cr. The 52-week high is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 72,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the stock price is ₹130.85, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.39% or ₹1.8.
On the last day, the volume of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares traded on the BSE was 72,255 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹131.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!