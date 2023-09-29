Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹133.85 and closed at ₹131.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹133.85, while the low was ₹127.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4163.39 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a BSE volume of 113,849 shares on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at ₹129.35, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by ₹2.6 or 1.97%.
On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 113,849 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹131.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!