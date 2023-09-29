Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 131.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.35 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 133.85 and closed at 131.95. The stock's high for the day was 133.85, while the low was 127.95. The company has a market capitalization of 4163.39 crore. Its 52-week high is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a BSE volume of 113,849 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹129.35, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹131.95

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at 129.35, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.6 or 1.97%.

29 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹131.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a trading volume of 113,849 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 131.95.

