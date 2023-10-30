Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Stock Surge

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹121.35 and closed at ₹120.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹125.65 and a low of ₹121.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3973.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹163.85 and ₹40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.33%
|3 Months
|22.9%
|6 Months
|117.83%
|YTD
|117.64%
|1 Year
|162.55%
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.11%, resulting in a net change of ₹2.55. The current price stands at ₹123.45.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,971. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.9.
