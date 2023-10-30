Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 120.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.45 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at 121.35 and closed at 120.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 125.65 and a low of 121.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3973.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 163.85 and 40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.33%
3 Months22.9%
6 Months117.83%
YTD117.64%
1 Year162.55%
30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹123.45, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹120.9

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.11%, resulting in a net change of 2.55. The current price stands at 123.45.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹120.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,971. The closing price for the stock was 120.9.

