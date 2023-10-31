Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

On the last day, the stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at ₹124.3 and closed at ₹123.45. The highest price during the day was ₹124.3, while the lowest price was ₹120.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3977.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹163.85 and a low of ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 102,458 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.5%
|3 Months
|18.9%
|6 Months
|115.71%
|YTD
|115.52%
|1 Year
|159.45%
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹123.4, with a 0.9% increase in value and a net change of 1.1.
On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering BSE had a volume of 102,458 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹123.45.
