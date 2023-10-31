Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 122.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.4 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 124.3 and closed at 123.45. The highest price during the day was 124.3, while the lowest price was 120.45. The market capitalization of the company is 3977.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 163.85 and a low of 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 102,458 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.5%
3 Months18.9%
6 Months115.71%
YTD115.52%
1 Year159.45%
31 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹123.4, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹122.3

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 123.4, with a 0.9% increase in value and a net change of 1.1.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹123.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering BSE had a volume of 102,458 shares. The closing price for the stock was 123.45.

