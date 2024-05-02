Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company closed today at ₹239.15, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹247

24 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Livemint

The New India Assurance Company stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -3.18 %. The stock closed at 247 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.15 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today
The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at 253.3 and closed at 253.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 253.7, while the low was 245.45. The market capitalization stood at 40,705.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were 324 and 104.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 144,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:35:17 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The New India Assurance Company stock's price hit a low of 237.35 and a high of 249.45 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 03:53:29 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed today at ₹239.15, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹247

The New India Assurance Company share price closed the day at 239.15 - a 3.18% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 246.53 , 253.22 , 257.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 235.73 , 231.62 , 224.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:33:51 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:12:17 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price update :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹239.85, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹247

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of 243.8 & second support of 240.45 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 235.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 235.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

02 May 2024, 02:57:12 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days233.27
10 Days228.06
20 Days231.44
50 Days246.30
100 Days238.73
300 Days187.77
02 May 2024, 02:36:20 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:14:58 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 38.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:07:27 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹243.55, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹247

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of 243.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 240.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 240.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35:44 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:06:24 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The New India Assurance Company stock's low price today was 243.1 and the high price reached was 249.45.

02 May 2024, 12:37:56 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:13:40 PM IST

02 May 2024, 11:39:14 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 246.52 and 243.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 243.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 246.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:27:24 AM IST

02 May 2024, 11:14:31 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have each gained 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company244.45-2.55-1.03324.0104.140285.36
02 May 2024, 10:46:27 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 16.83% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 244.8, a decrease of 0.89%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

02 May 2024, 10:14:57 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52:16 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty benchmark index has increased by 0.16% while the Sensex benchmark index has increased by 0.11%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company244.5-2.5-1.01324.0104.140293.6
02 May 2024, 09:34:42 AM IST

02 May 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 247.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant gain of 133.60%, reaching 247.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.97%
3 Months-4.16%
6 Months78.0%
YTD17.49%
1 Year133.6%
02 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.2Support 1243.8
Resistance 2257.25Support 2240.45
Resistance 3260.6Support 3235.4
02 May 2024, 08:34:57 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 39.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Today : The New India Assurance Company volume yesterday was 1586 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1508 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1442 k & BSE volume was 144 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04:41 AM IST

The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹253.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 253.7 & 245.45 yesterday to end at 253.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

