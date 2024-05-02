The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company closed today at 239.15, down -3.18% from yesterday's 247

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at ₹253.3 and closed at ₹253.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹253.7, while the low was ₹245.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,705.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹324 and ₹104.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 144,275 shares traded.
The New India Assurance Company stock's price hit a low of ₹237.35 and a high of ₹249.45 on the current trading day.
The New India Assurance Company share price closed the day at ₹239.15 - a 3.18% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 246.53 , 253.22 , 257.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 235.73 , 231.62 , 224.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹243.8 & second support of ₹240.45 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹235.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹235.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|233.27
|10 Days
|228.06
|20 Days
|231.44
|50 Days
|246.30
|100 Days
|238.73
|300 Days
|187.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 38.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹243.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹240.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹240.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
The New India Assurance Company stock's low price today was ₹243.1 and the high price reached was ₹249.45.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹244.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹243.8 and ₹252.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹243.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 252.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 246.52 and 243.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 243.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 246.52.
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have each gained 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|244.45
|-2.55
|-1.03
|324.0
|104.1
|40285.36
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 16.83% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹244.8, a decrease of 0.89%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 247.35 & a low of 243.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|246.52
|Support 1
|243.02
|Resistance 2
|248.68
|Support 2
|241.68
|Resistance 3
|250.02
|Support 3
|239.52
In general, the Nifty benchmark index has increased by 0.16% while the Sensex benchmark index has increased by 0.11%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|244.5
|-2.5
|-1.01
|324.0
|104.1
|40293.6
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹247.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹243.8 and ₹252.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹243.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 252.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹247.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant gain of 133.60%, reaching ₹247.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.97%
|3 Months
|-4.16%
|6 Months
|78.0%
|YTD
|17.49%
|1 Year
|133.6%
The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.2
|Support 1
|243.8
|Resistance 2
|257.25
|Support 2
|240.45
|Resistance 3
|260.6
|Support 3
|235.4
The trading volume yesterday was 5.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1442 k & BSE volume was 144 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹253.7 & ₹245.45 yesterday to end at ₹253.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
