The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company closed today at 232, down -2.99% from yesterday's 239.15

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at ₹248.7 and closed at ₹247 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹249.45, and the low was ₹237.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹39,411.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹324 and ₹104.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|232.0
|-7.15
|-2.99
|324.0
|104.1
|38233.6
The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of ₹227.9 and a high of ₹243.4 on the current day.
The New India Assurance Company share price closed the day at ₹232 - a 2.99% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 241.35 , 250.6 , 257.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 225.2 , 218.3 , 209.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company till 3 PM has increased by 555.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹232, showing a decrease of -2.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement is likely to continue, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹235.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹231.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹231.62 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|233.27
|10 Days
|228.06
|20 Days
|231.44
|50 Days
|246.30
|100 Days
|238.73
|300 Days
|188.12
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 2 PM has increased by 1179.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹231.35, showing a decrease of -3.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 232.15 and 230.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 230.55 and selling near the hourly resistance of 232.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.38
|Support 1
|229.33
|Resistance 2
|233.92
|Support 2
|227.82
|Resistance 3
|235.43
|Support 3
|226.28
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 35.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹235.73 & second support of ₹231.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹224.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹224.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 1 PM is 1983.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹231.35, a decrease of -3.26%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 236.63 and 227.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 227.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 236.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.15
|Support 1
|230.55
|Resistance 2
|232.95
|Support 2
|229.75
|Resistance 3
|233.75
|Support 3
|228.95
The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of ₹227.9 and a high of ₹243.4 on the current day.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has increased by 959.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹232, showing a decrease of -2.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The New India Assurance Company reached a peak of 237.45 and a trough of 227.9 in the previous trading session. Additionally, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe during the last hour, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.63
|Support 1
|227.08
|Resistance 2
|241.82
|Support 2
|222.72
|Resistance 3
|246.18
|Support 3
|217.53
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹235.73 & second support of ₹231.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹224.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹224.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 11 AM is 981.42% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹234.75, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 241.87 and 237.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 237.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 241.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.23
|Support 1
|236.63
|Resistance 2
|240.87
|Support 2
|235.67
|Resistance 3
|241.83
|Support 3
|234.03
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹238.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹235.73 and ₹246.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹235.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 246.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.22% and 0.42% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|239.75
|0.6
|0.25
|324.0
|104.1
|39510.8
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 96.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹238.7, up by -0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 243.0 & a low of 238.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.87
|Support 1
|237.27
|Resistance 2
|244.73
|Support 2
|235.53
|Resistance 3
|246.47
|Support 3
|232.67
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.6% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|239.5
|0.35
|0.15
|324.0
|104.1
|39469.6
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹243 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹235.73 and ₹246.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹235.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 246.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹239.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 117.55% to reach ₹239.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|-4.24%
|6 Months
|73.21%
|YTD
|13.72%
|1 Year
|117.55%
The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|246.53
|Support 1
|235.73
|Resistance 2
|253.22
|Support 2
|231.62
|Resistance 3
|257.33
|Support 3
|224.93
The trading volume yesterday was 9.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1269 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹249.45 & ₹237.35 yesterday to end at ₹247. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
