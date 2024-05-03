Hello User
The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company closed today at 232, down -2.99% from yesterday's 239.15

LIVE UPDATES
36 min read . 06:00 PM IST
The New India Assurance Company stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 239.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at 248.7 and closed at 247 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 249.45, and the low was 237.35. The market capitalization stands at 39,411.92 crore. The 52-week high and low are 324 and 104.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71,439 shares.

03 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company232.0-7.15-2.99324.0104.138233.6
03 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of 227.9 and a high of 243.4 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company closed today at ₹232, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The New India Assurance Company share price closed the day at 232 - a 2.99% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 241.35 , 250.6 , 257.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 225.2 , 218.3 , 209.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 555.66% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company till 3 PM has increased by 555.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 232, showing a decrease of -2.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward movement is likely to continue, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹231.9, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of 235.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 231.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of 231.62 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days233.27
10 Days228.06
20 Days231.44
50 Days246.30
100 Days238.73
300 Days188.12
03 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1179.77% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 2 PM has increased by 1179.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 231.35, showing a decrease of -3.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 232.15 and 230.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 230.55 and selling near the hourly resistance of 232.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.38Support 1229.33
Resistance 2233.92Support 2227.82
Resistance 3235.43Support 3226.28
03 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 35.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹230.85, down -3.47% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of 235.73 & second support of 231.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 224.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of 224.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1983.47% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 1 PM is 1983.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 231.35, a decrease of -3.26%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 236.63 and 227.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 227.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 236.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.15Support 1230.55
Resistance 2232.95Support 2229.75
Resistance 3233.75Support 3228.95
03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of 227.9 and a high of 243.4 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 959.72% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has increased by 959.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 232, showing a decrease of -2.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The New India Assurance Company reached a peak of 237.45 and a trough of 227.9 in the previous trading session. Additionally, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe during the last hour, indicating potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.63Support 1227.08
Resistance 2241.82Support 2222.72
Resistance 3246.18Support 3217.53
03 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days233.27
10 Days228.06
20 Days231.44
50 Days246.30
100 Days238.73
300 Days188.12
03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹229.95, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of 235.73 & second support of 231.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 224.93. If the stock price breaks the final support of 224.93 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 981.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 11 AM is 981.42% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 234.75, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 241.87 and 237.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 237.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 241.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.23Support 1236.63
Resistance 2240.87Support 2235.67
Resistance 3241.83Support 3234.03
03 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹238.5, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The New India Assurance Company share price is at 238.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 235.73 and 246.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 235.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 246.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.22% and 0.42% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company239.750.60.25324.0104.139510.8
03 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 37.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 96.88% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 96.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at 238.7, up by -0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 243.0 & a low of 238.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.87Support 1237.27
Resistance 2244.73Support 2235.53
Resistance 3246.47Support 3232.67
03 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.6% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company239.50.350.15324.0104.139469.6
03 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹243, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹239.15

The New India Assurance Company share price is at 243 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 235.73 and 246.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 235.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 246.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 239.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 117.55% to reach 239.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months-4.24%
6 Months73.21%
YTD13.72%
1 Year117.55%
03 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1246.53Support 1235.73
Resistance 2253.22Support 2231.62
Resistance 3257.33Support 3224.93
03 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 37.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : The New India Assurance Company volume yesterday was 1341 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1481 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1269 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹247 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 249.45 & 237.35 yesterday to end at 247. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

