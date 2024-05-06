The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at ₹240.95 and closed at ₹239.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹243.4 and the low was ₹227.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,233.6 crores. The 52-week high and low were at ₹324 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150,664 shares traded.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 1 PM is down by 45.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹226.4, showing a decrease of 2.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
The New India Assurance Company reached a peak of 227.8 and a bottom of 225.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.4
|Support 1
|225.2
|Resistance 2
|228.7
|Support 2
|224.3
|Resistance 3
|229.6
|Support 3
|223.0
The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of ₹223.4 and a high of ₹234 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has decreased by 33.77% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is currently at ₹226.6, showing a decrease of 2.33%. Monitoring both the volume traded and the price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 228.45 and 226.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 226.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 228.45.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|239.40
|10 Days
|229.81
|20 Days
|232.18
|50 Days
|244.97
|100 Days
|238.58
|300 Days
|188.95
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹227.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹225.2 and ₹241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As of 11 AM, the volume traded by The New India Assurance Company is 49.45% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹227.55, showing a decrease of -1.92%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the 230.18 and 223.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 223.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 230.18.
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹227.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹225.2 and ₹241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|228.0
|-4.0
|-1.72
|324.0
|104.1
|37574.4
The volume traded by The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 50.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹227.25, reflecting a decrease of -2.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 229.65 & a low of 223.45 in the previous trading hour.
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.44% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|224.55
|-7.45
|-3.21
|324.0
|104.1
|37005.84
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹229.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹225.2 and ₹241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.04%, trading at ₹232.10 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 83.18% to reach ₹232.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22,475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|-6.5%
|6 Months
|67.75%
|YTD
|10.29%
|1 Year
|83.18%
The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.35
|Support 1
|225.2
|Resistance 2
|250.6
|Support 2
|218.3
|Resistance 3
|257.5
|Support 3
|209.05
The trading volume yesterday was 74.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹243.4 & ₹227.9 yesterday to end at ₹239.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
