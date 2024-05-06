Hello User
The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

The New India Assurance Company stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.5 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at 240.95 and closed at 239.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 243.4 and the low was 227.9. The market capitalization stood at 38,233.6 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 324 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150,664 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -45.81% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 1 PM is down by 45.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 226.4, showing a decrease of 2.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The New India Assurance Company reached a peak of 227.8 and a bottom of 225.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.4Support 1225.2
Resistance 2228.7Support 2224.3
Resistance 3229.6Support 3223.0
06 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of 223.4 and a high of 234 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.77% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has decreased by 33.77% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is currently at 226.6, showing a decrease of 2.33%. Monitoring both the volume traded and the price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 228.45 and 226.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 226.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 228.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.25Support 1227.15
Resistance 2228.7Support 2226.5
Resistance 3229.35Support 3226.05
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days239.40
10 Days229.81
20 Days232.18
50 Days244.97
100 Days238.58
300 Days188.95
06 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹227.5, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹232

The New India Assurance Company share price is at 227.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 225.2 and 241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 49.45% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume traded by The New India Assurance Company is 49.45% higher than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 227.55, showing a decrease of -1.92%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 230.18 and 223.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 223.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 230.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.45Support 1226.9
Resistance 2229.25Support 2226.15
Resistance 3230.0Support 3225.35
06 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹227.65, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹232

The New India Assurance Company share price is at 227.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 225.2 and 241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company228.0-4.0-1.72324.0104.137574.4
06 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 34.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 50.47% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is 50.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 227.25, reflecting a decrease of -2.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 229.65 & a low of 223.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.18Support 1223.98
Resistance 2233.02Support 2220.62
Resistance 3236.38Support 3217.78
06 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST The New India Assurance Company Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.44% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
The New India Assurance Company224.55-7.45-3.21324.0104.137005.84
06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹229.65, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹232

The New India Assurance Company share price is at 229.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 225.2 and 241.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 225.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of The New India Assurance Company has increased by 0.04%, trading at 232.10 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 83.18% to reach 232.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22,475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months-6.5%
6 Months67.75%
YTD10.29%
1 Year83.18%
06 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.35Support 1225.2
Resistance 2250.6Support 2218.3
Resistance 3257.5Support 3209.05
06 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 35.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : The New India Assurance Company volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1501 k

The trading volume yesterday was 74.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹239.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 243.4 & 227.9 yesterday to end at 239.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

