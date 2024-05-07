The New India Assurance Company Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at ₹233.05, reached a high of ₹234, and a low of ₹223.4 before closing at ₹232. With a market capitalization of ₹37,574.4 crore, the stock had a 52-week high of ₹324 and a 52-week low of ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 169,639 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 34.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 10.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1151 k & BSE volume was 169 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹234 & ₹223.4 yesterday to end at ₹232. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
