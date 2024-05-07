Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
The New India Assurance Company Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

The New India Assurance Company stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock opened at 233.05, reached a high of 234, and a low of 223.4 before closing at 232. With a market capitalization of 37,574.4 crore, the stock had a 52-week high of 324 and a 52-week low of 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 169,639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 34.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : The New India Assurance Company volume yesterday was 1321 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1474 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1151 k & BSE volume was 169 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹232 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 234 & 223.4 yesterday to end at 232. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

