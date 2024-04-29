LIVE UPDATES

The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company Sees Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Trade

The New India Assurance Company stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.91 %. The stock closed at 244.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.75 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.