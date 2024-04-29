Hello User
The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 12:50 PM IST Trade
Livemint

The New India Assurance Company stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.91 %. The stock closed at 244.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.75 per share. Investors should monitor The New India Assurance Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Price Today

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock on the last day had an open price of 251.8 and a close price of 244.2. The high for the day was 263.75 and the low was 250.2. The market capitalization stood at 41842.72 crore. The 52-week high was 324 and the 52-week low was 101.61. The BSE volume for the day was 172336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 454.50% higher than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has increased by 454.50% compared to yesterday. The price of the shares is currently trading at 253.85, reflecting a 3.95% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 254.43 and 251.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 251.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 254.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.68Support 1253.08
Resistance 2255.37Support 2252.17
Resistance 3256.28Support 3251.48
29 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days221.56
10 Days224.81
20 Days229.54
50 Days247.85
100 Days238.31
300 Days186.08
29 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:16 PM IST The New India Assurance Company share price update :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹253.75, up 3.91% from yesterday's ₹244.2

The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has surpassed the first resistance of 252.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 260.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 260.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1770.52% higher than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 11 AM is 1770.52% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 254.4, showing an increase of 4.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 255.33 and 251.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 251.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 255.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.43Support 1251.63
Resistance 2256.12Support 2250.52
Resistance 3257.23Support 3248.83
29 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹244.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 263.75 & 250.2 yesterday to end at 244.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

