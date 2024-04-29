The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company Sees Positive Trading Day

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹251.8 and a close price of ₹244.2. The high for the day was ₹263.75 and the low was ₹250.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹41842.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹324 and the 52-week low was ₹101.61. The BSE volume for the day was 172336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 12 AM has increased by 454.50% compared to yesterday. The price of the shares is currently trading at ₹253.85, reflecting a 3.95% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 254.43 and 251.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 251.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 254.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.68
|Support 1
|253.08
|Resistance 2
|255.37
|Support 2
|252.17
|Resistance 3
|256.28
|Support 3
|251.48
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|221.56
|10 Days
|224.81
|20 Days
|229.54
|50 Days
|247.85
|100 Days
|238.31
|300 Days
|186.08
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has surpassed the first resistance of ₹252.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹260.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹260.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 11 AM is 1770.52% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹254.4, showing an increase of 4.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 255.33 and 251.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 251.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 255.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.43
|Support 1
|251.63
|Resistance 2
|256.12
|Support 2
|250.52
|Resistance 3
|257.23
|Support 3
|248.83
The stock traded in the range of ₹263.75 & ₹250.2 yesterday to end at ₹244.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
