The New India Assurance Company share price Today Live Updates : The New India Assurance Company closed today at ₹247, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The New India Assurance Company Share Price Today : The New India Assurance Company's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹251.8, a close price of ₹244.2, a high of ₹263.75, and a low of ₹250.2. The market capitalization was at ₹41612.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹324 and a 52-week low of ₹101.61. The BSE volume for the day was 249017 shares traded.
The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
The New India Assurance Company has a 10.81% MF holding & 0.81% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.79% in december to 10.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.77% in december to 0.81% in march quarter.
The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
The New India Assurance Company recorded a ROE of 2.65% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal year project a ROE of 0.00% for both years.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Financial performance
The New India Assurance Company has experienced a decrease in EPS of -10.10% and an increase in revenue of 10.01% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 407969.40 cr, which is 3.88% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 39.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|The New India Assurance Company
|247.0
|-6.2
|-2.45
|324.0
|104.1
|40705.6
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of ₹245.45 and a high of ₹253.70 on the current trading day.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed today at ₹247, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The New India Assurance Company share price closed the day at ₹247 - a 2.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 251.53 , 256.92 , 259.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 243.13 , 240.12 , 234.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The New India Assurance Company Live Updates
The New India Assurance Company share price update :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹246.35, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹246.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹241.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹241.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|221.56
|10 Days
|224.81
|20 Days
|229.54
|50 Days
|247.85
|100 Days
|238.31
|300 Days
|186.42
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -76.73% lower than yesterday
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 2 PM is 76.73% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹247.65, a decrease of 2.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The New India Assurance Company reached a high of 249.8 and a low of 247.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 248.0 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 247.35 and 246.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.42
|Support 1
|246.97
|Resistance 2
|250.83
|Support 2
|245.93
|Resistance 3
|251.87
|Support 3
|244.52
The New India Assurance Company share price Today :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹247.75, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹247.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.93 and ₹260.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -78.00% lower than yesterday
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 1 PM has decreased by 78.00% compared to yesterday. The current trading price is ₹248.5, showing a decline of 1.86%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 249.48 and 246.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 246.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 249.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.35
|Support 1
|248.0
|Resistance 2
|250.05
|Support 2
|247.35
|Resistance 3
|250.7
|Support 3
|246.65
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Today's Price range
The New India Assurance Company stock reached a low of ₹245.45 and a high of ₹253.70 on the current trading day.
The New India Assurance Company share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -78.89% lower than yesterday
The volume of The New India Assurance Company traded until 12 AM is 78.89% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹248.25, a decrease of 1.95%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The New India Assurance Company reached a high of 248.8 and a low of 246.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 248.12 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.48
|Support 1
|246.73
|Resistance 2
|250.52
|Support 2
|245.02
|Resistance 3
|252.23
|Support 3
|243.98
The New India Assurance Company Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of The New India Assurance Company share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The New India Assurance Company share price Today :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹248.45, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹248.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.93 and ₹260.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -82.56% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of The New India Assurance Company until 11 AM is 82.56% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹247.8, down by 2.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for tracking trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The New India Assurance Company reached a high of 248.5 and a low of 245.45 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 247.5 and 246.75, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|248.12
|Support 1
|245.07
|Resistance 2
|249.83
|Support 2
|243.73
|Resistance 3
|251.17
|Support 3
|242.02
The New India Assurance Company share price NSE Live :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹246.1, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The current market price of The New India Assurance Company has broken the first support of ₹246.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹241.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹241.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -85.57% lower than yesterday
The volume of shares traded by The New India Assurance Company until 10 AM is down by 85.57% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹247.75, showing a decrease of 2.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a fall in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
The New India Assurance Company share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The New India Assurance Company touched a high of 250.0 & a low of 248.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.5
|Support 1
|247.5
|Resistance 2
|250.75
|Support 2
|246.75
|Resistance 3
|251.5
|Support 3
|245.5
The New India Assurance Company Live Updates
The New India Assurance Company share price Today :The New India Assurance Company trading at ₹249.2, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹253.2
The New India Assurance Company share price is at ₹249.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.93 and ₹260.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The New India Assurance Company share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of The New India Assurance Company has decreased by -0.51% and is currently trading at ₹251.90. Over the past year, the shares of The New India Assurance Company have gained 139.08%, reaching ₹251.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.33%
|3 Months
|2.57%
|6 Months
|85.79%
|YTD
|20.25%
|1 Year
|139.08%
The New India Assurance Company share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for The New India Assurance Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.68
|Support 1
|246.93
|Resistance 2
|268.87
|Support 2
|241.37
|Resistance 3
|274.43
|Support 3
|233.18
The New India Assurance Company share price Today : The New India Assurance Company volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1566 k
The trading volume yesterday was 287.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
The New India Assurance Company share price Live :The New India Assurance Company closed at ₹244.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹263.75 & ₹250.2 yesterday to end at ₹244.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
