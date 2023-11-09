Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, Tide Water Oil India had an open price of ₹1171.05 and a close price of ₹1178.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1187.8 and a low of ₹1171.05. The market capitalization is ₹2005.9 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1320 and the 52-week low is ₹809.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gocl Corporation
|563.95
|14.45
|2.63
|640.0
|268.38
|2795.64
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|172.6
|0.55
|0.32
|258.0
|115.9
|2283.73
|Tide Water Oil India
|1171.9
|-6.6
|-0.56
|1320.0
|809.75
|1991.63
|Sanmit Infra
|71.82
|-0.03
|-0.04
|94.74
|54.85
|1134.81
|Selan Exploration Technology
|454.15
|-6.7
|-1.45
|476.3
|206.75
|690.31
The current day's high and low data for Tide Water Oil India stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1170.95 Today's high price: ₹1187.8
The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is ₹1172, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -6.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change in the price is -6.5.
On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, there were a total of 325 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1178.5.
