Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tide Water Oil India stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1178.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1172 per share. Investors should monitor Tide Water Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tide Water Oil India

On the last day, Tide Water Oil India had an open price of 1171.05 and a close price of 1178.5. The stock reached a high of 1187.8 and a low of 1171.05. The market capitalization is 2005.9 crore. The 52-week high is 1320 and the 52-week low is 809.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gocl Corporation563.9514.452.63640.0268.382795.64
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company172.60.550.32258.0115.92283.73
Tide Water Oil India1171.9-6.6-0.561320.0809.751991.63
Sanmit Infra71.82-0.03-0.0494.7454.851134.81
Selan Exploration Technology454.15-6.7-1.45476.3206.75690.31
09 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Tide Water Oil India stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1170.95 Today's high price: 1187.8

09 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price NSE Live :Tide Water Oil India trading at ₹1172, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1178.5

The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is 1172, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -6.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change in the price is -6.5.

09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Live :Tide Water Oil India closed at ₹1178.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, there were a total of 325 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1178.5.

