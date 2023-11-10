Hello User
Tide Water Oil India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tide Water Oil India stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 1178.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tide Water Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tide Water Oil India

The last day of Tide Water Oil India saw an open price of 1171.05 and a close price of 1178.5. The stock had a high of 1187.8 and a low of 1162. The market capitalization of the company is 1985.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1320, while the 52-week low is 809.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Live :Tide Water Oil India closed at ₹1178.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tide Water Oil India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2011 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1178.5.

