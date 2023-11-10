Tide Water Oil India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

The last day of Tide Water Oil India saw an open price of ₹1171.05 and a close price of ₹1178.5. The stock had a high of ₹1187.8 and a low of ₹1162. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1985.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1320, while the 52-week low is ₹809.75. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2011 shares.
10 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
