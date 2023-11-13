Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Tide Water Oil India was ₹1243.65, and the close price was ₹1183.75. The stock had a high of ₹1243.65 and a low of ₹1189.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2049.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1320, while the 52-week low is ₹809.75. The total BSE volume for the stock was 1508 shares.
The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the stock price is ₹1227.8. There has been a percent change of 1.96, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.6, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|3.83%
|6 Months
|36.69%
|YTD
|18.79%
|1 Year
|15.8%
The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is ₹1222, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, a total of 1508 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1183.75.
