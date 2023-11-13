Hello User
Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tide Water Oil India stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 1204.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tide Water Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tide Water Oil India

On the last day, the open price of Tide Water Oil India was 1243.65, and the close price was 1183.75. The stock had a high of 1243.65 and a low of 1189.9. The market capitalization of the company is 2049.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1320, while the 52-week low is 809.75. The total BSE volume for the stock was 1508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price update :Tide Water Oil India trading at ₹1227.8, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1204.2

The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the stock price is 1227.8. There has been a percent change of 1.96, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.6, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tide Water Oil India Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months3.83%
6 Months36.69%
YTD18.79%
1 Year15.8%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Today :Tide Water Oil India trading at ₹1222, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1204.2

The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is 1222, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Live :Tide Water Oil India closed at ₹1183.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, a total of 1508 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1183.75.

