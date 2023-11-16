Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tide Water Oil India stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1279.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1287 per share. Investors should monitor Tide Water Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tide Water Oil India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tide Water Oil India was 1280.05, while the close price was 1270.4. The stock reached a high of 1312 and a low of 1269.4 during the day. The market cap of the company is 2183.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1323, and the 52-week low is 809.75. On the BSE, a total of 9987 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price update :Tide Water Oil India trading at ₹1287, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1279.3

The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is 1287, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.6% and the price has increased by 7.7 points.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.46%
3 Months14.04%
6 Months47.15%
YTD27.92%
1 Year26.78%
16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Today :Tide Water Oil India trading at ₹1285, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1270.4

The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is 1285. There has been a 1.15% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 14.6 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tide Water Oil India share price Live :Tide Water Oil India closed at ₹1270.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9987. The closing price for this day was 1270.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.