Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India sees uptick in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tide Water Oil India was ₹1280.05, while the close price was ₹1270.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1312 and a low of ₹1269.4 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹2183.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1323, and the 52-week low is ₹809.75. On the BSE, a total of 9987 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.