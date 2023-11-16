Tide Water Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Tide Water Oil India sees uptick in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tide Water Oil India was ₹1280.05, while the close price was ₹1270.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1312 and a low of ₹1269.4 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹2183.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1323, and the 52-week low is ₹809.75. On the BSE, a total of 9987 shares were traded.
The current data for Tide Water Oil India stock shows that the price is ₹1287, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.6% and the price has increased by 7.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.46%
|3 Months
|14.04%
|6 Months
|47.15%
|YTD
|27.92%
|1 Year
|26.78%
On the last day of trading for Tide Water Oil India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9987. The closing price for this day was ₹1270.4.
