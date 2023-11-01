Timex Group India Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Timex Group India's stock opened at ₹194.5 and closed at ₹192.9. The stock had a high of ₹196.85 and a low of ₹191.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1981.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203, while the 52-week low is ₹101.95. On the BSE, a total of 13,575 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Timex Group India share price Live :Timex Group India closed at ₹192.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Timex Group India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 13,575 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.9.