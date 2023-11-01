Hello User
Timex Group India Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Timex Group India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 192.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.25 per share. Investors should monitor Timex Group India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Timex Group India

On the last day of trading, Timex Group India's stock opened at 194.5 and closed at 192.9. The stock had a high of 196.85 and a low of 191.2. The company has a market capitalization of 1981.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 203, while the 52-week low is 101.95. On the BSE, a total of 13,575 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Timex Group India share price Live :Timex Group India closed at ₹192.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Timex Group India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 13,575 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 192.9.

