Timex Group India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Timex Group India's stock opened at ₹192.05 and closed at ₹192.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹195.8 and a low of ₹186. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1918.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203, while the 52-week low is ₹101.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Timex Group India share price Live :Timex Group India closed at ₹192.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Timex Group India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 47,677 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.5.