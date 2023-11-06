Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Timex Group India share price Today Live Updates : Timex Group India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Timex Group India stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 192.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187 per share. Investors should monitor Timex Group India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Timex Group India

On the last day of trading, Timex Group India opened at 190 and closed at 189.65. The stock had a high of 194.95 and a low of 187.25. The market capitalization of the company is 1938.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203 and the 52-week low is 101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Timex Group India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months19.54%
6 Months36.01%
YTD29.24%
1 Year67.22%
06 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Timex Group India share price Today :Timex Group India trading at ₹187, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹192.05

As per the current data, the stock price of Timex Group India is 187, with a percentage change of -2.63. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.63% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.05, indicating a decrease of 5.05.

06 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Timex Group India share price Live :Timex Group India closed at ₹189.65 on last trading day

On the last day of the Timex Group India BSE trading, a total of 66,300 shares were traded at a closing price of 189.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.