Timex Group India share price Today Live Updates : Timex Group India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Timex Group India opened at ₹190 and closed at ₹189.65. The stock had a high of ₹194.95 and a low of ₹187.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1938.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203 and the 52-week low is ₹101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|19.54%
|6 Months
|36.01%
|YTD
|29.24%
|1 Year
|67.22%
As per the current data, the stock price of Timex Group India is ₹187, with a percentage change of -2.63. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.63% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.05, indicating a decrease of ₹5.05.
On the last day of the Timex Group India BSE trading, a total of 66,300 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹189.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!