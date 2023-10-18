comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed today at 437, down -0.26% from yesterday's 438.15
BackBack

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed today at ₹437, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹438.15

10 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 438.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437 per share. Investors should monitor Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tinna Rubber & InfrastructurePremium
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure opened at 435 and closed at 434.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 442.25 and a low of 435. The market capitalization of the company is 752.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 499 and 168.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:39:41 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed today at ₹437, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹438.15

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock closed today at 437, a decrease of 0.26%. The net change from the previous day's closing price of 438.15 was -1.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20:27 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures292.3523.38.66298.35211.51023.95
Jubilant Industries595.3-5.95-0.99745.0356.4896.94
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur437.0-1.15-0.26499.0168.5748.56
TPL Plastech50.65-0.47-0.9254.3925.75395.09
Pasupati Acrylon42.0-0.64-1.546.122.35374.36
18 Oct 2023, 05:36:46 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock reached a low of 435 and a high of 443 today.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:50 PM IST

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd stock is 168.50000, while the 52 week high price is 499.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:22:02 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹437.95, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹438.15

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 437.95. The percent change in the stock price is -0.05, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.2 units.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30:34 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures269.20.650.24298.35211.5942.87
Jubilant Industries600.7-1.05-0.17745.0356.4905.08
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur439.54.651.07499.0168.5752.84
TPL Plastech51.1-1.46-2.7854.025.75398.6
Pasupati Acrylon43.0-0.29-0.6746.122.35383.27
18 Oct 2023, 02:23:20 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is currently trading at 439.5, representing a 1.07% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.65 points.

Click here for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure AGM

18 Oct 2023, 02:18:05 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock is 435, while the high price is 442.25.

18 Oct 2023, 02:03:23 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 439.5, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:42:16 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days436.07
10 Days437.01
20 Days446.02
50 Days414.99
100 Days358.33
300 Days281.65
18 Oct 2023, 01:10:08 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock had a low price of 435 and a high price of 442.25 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05:45 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price update :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The current data for Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 439.5, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and has had a net increase of 4.65.

18 Oct 2023, 12:52:11 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:37:41 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures269.20.650.24298.35211.5942.87
Jubilant Industries600.7-1.05-0.17745.0356.4905.08
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur439.54.651.07499.0168.5752.84
TPL Plastech51.1-1.46-2.7854.025.75398.6
Pasupati Acrylon43.0-0.29-0.6746.122.35383.27
18 Oct 2023, 12:26:35 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 439.5, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.65.

18 Oct 2023, 12:19:33 PM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock's low price for the day is 435, while the high price is 442.25.

18 Oct 2023, 11:40:54 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price update :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The current stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is 439.5, which represents a 1.07% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:38:44 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures269.20.650.24298.35211.5942.87
Jubilant Industries600.7-1.05-0.17745.0356.4905.08
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur439.54.651.07499.0168.5752.84
TPL Plastech51.1-1.46-2.7854.025.75398.6
Pasupati Acrylon43.0-0.29-0.6746.122.35383.27
18 Oct 2023, 11:15:40 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Today :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure is currently at 439.5, with a percentage change of 1.07 and a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13:22 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock reached a low of 435 and a high of 442.25.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40:05 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dhunseri Ventures269.20.650.24298.35211.5942.87
Jubilant Industries600.7-1.05-0.17745.0356.4905.08
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur439.54.651.07499.0168.5752.84
TPL Plastech51.1-1.46-2.7854.025.75398.6
Pasupati Acrylon43.0-0.29-0.6746.122.35383.27
18 Oct 2023, 10:36:47 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price NSE Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure trading at ₹439.5, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹434.85

The stock price of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure has increased by 1.07% with a net change of 4.65, currently trading at 439.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:17:18 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur share price live: Today's Price range

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructur stock's low price today was 435, while the high price reached 442.25.

18 Oct 2023, 09:52:12 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:55 AM IST

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure share price Live :Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure closed at ₹434.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure had a volume of 12,391 shares. The closing price for the stock was 434.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App